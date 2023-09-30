media release: Embrace the future of classical music as the LunART ignites its 2023/24 season with a trailblazing program that celebrates the bold artistry of living women composers! Join us on a mesmerizing journey of innovation and creativity on Saturday, September 30

at 7:30 pm, as we gather at the Arts and Literature Laboratory to witness a musical extravaganza.

Prepare to be dazzled by the high-octane prowess of the LunART Chamber Music Collective, challenging the traditional boundaries of the classical canon. We proudly champion the finest new music crafted by visionary women composers. With a plethora of world and U.S. premieres to our name, our ensemble passionately performs works that embody the essence of today's musical innovation while paying homage to the overlooked gems of long-established composers who paved the way for women in music.

This unforgettable evening will witness the world premiere of Lily of the Valley by Patricia Lopes, and the soul-stirring Exilios, masterfully woven by the brilliant Gabriela Ortiz. Both pieces, composed for flute and string quartet, will transport you to a realm of pure sonic enchantment.

In partnership with the International Alliance for Women in Music, LunART is thrilled to introduce Madison audiences to two extraordinary works that exemplify the power of women's voices. The audience will enjoy A Strange Magic, a quartet composed by Judith Lang Zaimont, and Flashpoint by Linda Dusman, a hauntingly evocative solo piece for the bass flute

Saturday, September 30, Doors at 7 PM / Show at 7:30 PM

Q&A to follow

Admission: $30 General; $15 Students/ALL Members

Get ready for an emotional journey like never before, where Zen moments of serenity intertwine with raw, untamed musical energy, sweeping you off your feet into a symphonic adventure of a lifetime!

But that's not all! Stick around for an exclusive Q&A session with our esteemed guest composers, as they unveil the inspiration and genius behind these spellbinding compositions. Witness the magic unfold as they share their artistic vision, revealing the secrets of their craft and the stories that breathe life into their music.

Voices Unbound beckons you to immerse yourself in a world of artistry, where the boundless potential of living women composers knows no limits. Join us in this celebration of creativity and innovation, as we set the stage for a musical future that knows only one direction: forward! Don't miss this event on September 30th - it's destined to be a special experience for music lovers and trailblazers alike!