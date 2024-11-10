LunART Chamber Music Collective with Eleni Katz

media release: LunART is delighted to open the 2024-25 season featuring guest bassoonist Eleni Katz for a first-time performance with LunART Chamber Music Collective in collaboration with flutist Iva Ugrcic and pianist Alyona Waldo. Performances will be held at Madison's Arts + Literature Lab on November 8, and Spring Green's Taliesin Hillside Theater on November 10. In LunART's signature style, a diverse palette of repertoire will explore the past and present of women composers.

Tickets are $30 general, $15 student and $20 for Arts and Literature members on the evening of the 8th