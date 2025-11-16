media release: Join us for a powerful afternoon of music and transformation as the LunART Choir makes its debut with Metamorphosis, an evocative program exploring the universal human journey through longing, healing, and transformation.​​​

This inaugural performance marks the official opening of LunART’s 2025–26 season, celebrating the power of women’s voices and the transformative potential of music. We begin with longing for inner peace through Abbie Betinis's "Be like the bird" and then struggle through other life longings in two movements from Jessica Meyer's "I long and seek after." Healing begins with the LunART 2026 Composer-in-Residence Libby Larsen's "If I could stop one heart from breaking" and is completed with Anna Meredith's genre-defying "Heal You." We enter transformation with Moira Smiley's "Only then do you know joy" as we come to understand that because of our pain and sorrow, our joy becomes greater. We end with Tracy Wong's"JAM!," a celebration of community and life inspired by Indonesian children’s songs and the drum grooves of Dave Grohl (drummer of Nirvana and Foo Fighters). The LunART Choir invites audiences to reflect on our shared humanity, embrace renewal, and rise into new possibilities.

And after the performance, we invite you to join us for a reception, where you can celebrate this exciting new chapter with us, meet the artists, and connect with fellow music lovers.

We can't wait to see you there!