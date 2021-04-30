ONLINE: LunART Live

press release: For this month's LunART Live, we bring to you Milica Paranosic, a Serbian-born composer, performer, educator and producer.

The sessions are available via the LunART website, Facebook, and YouTube page.

Her work was supported, commissioned and presented by organizations such as LMCC, NYSCA, ASCAP, Whitney Museum, New Dramatists, HERE Arts Center, American Composers Orchestra, LVMH Moët Hennessy/ Louis Vuitton, Vision Into Art, Buglisi Dance Theater, Joyce Theater, Symphony Space, Zankel Hall/Carnegie, Alice Tully Hall/Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, BAM Café, Bohemian National Hall among others. Intercontinental highlights include BEMUS (Serbia), EtnaFest (Italy) and UFBA (Brazil). Milica’s works range from one-woman multimedia shows, theatrical soccer chants, sound installations to operatic and symphonic works. Paranosic’s musical and performance style, which often blends contrasting elements creating unpredictable results, has been compared to “liquor-filled pralines,” (Morgenpost), and ’edgily comical’ (Klaus Klingbeil Der Lausitzer Rundschau Germany)

Milica earned her Master’s Degree in composition from The Juilliard School where she was a music faculty for over 20 years; a positions she has recently left in order to dedicate her time to writing, teaching and producing, and to running her Harlem-based non-profit for music and multimedia, Paracademia Center, Inc.