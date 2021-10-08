ONLINE: LunART Live

press release: LunART Live sessions are available via the LunART website, Facebook, and YouTube page.

Dr. Stacy Garrop is an award-winning, nationally recognized freelance American composer and lecturer, whose music is centered on dramatic and lyrical storytelling. Her catalog covers a wide range of genres with works for orchestra, opera, oratorio, wind ensemble, choir, art song, and chamber ensembles. She has received the Arts and Letters Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Barlow Prize, three Barlow Endowment commissions, and a Fromm Music Foundation grant. Notable commissions include The Battle for the Ballot for the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra, Goddess Triptych for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Glorious Mahalia for the Kronos Quartet, The Transformation of Jane Doe for Chicago Opera Theater, Give Me Hunger for Chanticleer, and My Dearest Ruth for voice and piano with text by the husband of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Theodore Presser Company publishes her works. Her music is frequently recorded by Cedille Records, with works commercially available on several additional labels. Dr. Garrop was the inaugural Emerging Opera Composer for Chicago Opera Theater’s Vanguard Program (2018-2020), and served as Composer-in-Residence with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra, funded by New Music USA and the League of American Orchestras (2016-2019).

For more information, please visit her website at www.garrop.com.