media release: Take a break on Sunday, March 6, at 2:30 PM with the Rural Musicians Forum winter concert, “Champagne and Strings: An Afternoon of Chamber Music at Slowpoke Lounge.” The concert will feature the Madison based LunART String Quartet with violinists Leanne League and Wes Luke, violist Marie Pauls, and cellist James Waldo.

In keeping with their mission to support, inspire, promote, and celebrate women in the arts, the quartet will perform works by four women composers extraordinaire.

Champagne and other beverages will be available for sale. There is no cover charge, however a free-will donation will be accepted and appreciated to help defray Rural Musicians Forum concert production costs.

For more information, please visit RuralMusiciansForum.org.