Luna's Groceries Block Party

media release:We will have a ton of vendors and organizations at the #LunasBlockParty Buy from them and see what they are doing in the village! 2-7pm, Sept. 25, Luna’s Parking Lot 2010 Red Arrow Trail.

CURRENT VENDORS: Here is a list (not exhaustive as we are still confirming) of vendors/performers/etc confirmed for the Block Party:

FOOD: La Cocina de Mama, Les delices de Awa, Ruthie's, Palate Pleasures, Brat/Burger/Taco stand, Venezuelan Arepas,

MUSIC: DJ Van' Go, DJ Mirah, Luis Duran, El Trio Son, Phredum (Derek Johnson poetry)

GOODS: Booker Botanicals, Maria Nunez crafts, Mount Horeb Hemp, Rusty Dog Coffee, Earthly Temptation Skin Care, Lilada's Art, Xiomara Boutique

SERVICES: Fitchburg Family Pharmacy/Boys & Girls Club (COVID tests and vaccines), Madison College, Down With Bikes/Wisconsin Bike Federation (Bike Repairs), Face Painting, Fitchburg Fire Truck, Seein Is Believin (hygiene products), Allied/Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood Association, EQT By Design (Safe Streets Survey), Reach Dane