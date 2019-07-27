Luna's Groceries Grand Opening

press release: Yes, Luna's has been open for a while! But now that the weather is nice, we want to make it official with music, food, activities, and THANKS to all of our supporters.

Join us in our parking lot on SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2-7pm for a CELEBRATION of our community. We will have:

DJs spinning 90s Hip Hop, Latin Music, and International Music

Performances by K. SANKOFA and El Trio Son De Mexico

Over 10 local food carts and vendors

Face Painting, Children's Activities, and Raffles

A THANK YOU Acknowledgement of our donors and volunteers

You won't want to miss!