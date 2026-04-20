The State of Solar

media release: Join us to learn about the current solar landscape and what it means for you.

As communities and businesses work to address climate change, renewable energy has become one of the most impactful tools we have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a more resilient future. Solar power continues to grow as a viable energy solution, offering long-term savings potential while reducing reliance on fossil fuels

Join Sustain Dane for a virtual Lunch & Learn to explore the current solar landscape and what it means for you. Whether you’re a homeowner curious about rooftop panels or a business considering solar options, this session will provide practical insights to help you make informed decisions. Midwest Solar Power will be leading the presentation and there will be time for participant Q&A afterwards.

What we’ll cover:

Key guidelines and considerations when exploring residential solar

A snapshot of commercial solar opportunities and available credit

An overview of the current solar industry and market trend

What to expect when working with a solar installer

This program will be held on Zoom on Wednesday, May 27 from 12PM–1PM, and participants will receive the meeting link after they register.