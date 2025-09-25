Lunch and Learn with Alder Badri Lankella

media release: Community members are invited to join Alder Badri Lankella for a virtual Lunch and Learn session on Thursday, September 25, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. This session will feature guest speaker Dr. Yang Tao, the Director of Traffic Engineering for the City of Madison.

Dr. Tao's presentation will focus on current traffic safety initiatives such as Vision Zero, upcoming roadway improvements, and strategies to keep neighborhoods safe and connected. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about how traffic engineering decisions impact daily travel throughout the community. “Traffic Engineering Division aims to provide the highest quality service to our residents in moving people and goods in the city in a safe, efficient, equitable and sustainable manner, “Said Dr. Yang Tao. “It’s an honor to serve the community. I thank Alder Lankella for the invitation and I look forward to meeting and interacting with our residents.”

Alder Lankella was elected to the City of Madison Common Council in April 2025 to represent District 7. “I’m hosting these Lunch and Learn sessions to create a welcoming space where residents can connect directly with city staff, learn about important initiatives, and ask questions in an informal setting.” Said Alder Badri Lankella. “My goal is to build stronger connections, increase transparency, and make local government more accessible to everyone.”

Please register in advance at www.cityofmadison.com/LunchandLearnD7. Once you register, you will receive a link to join. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!