Lunch for Borikén

press release: Recently, Puerto Rico got hit with 3 powerful earthquakes in the south of the island, and more than 100 aftershocks and counting. More than 300,000 people lost their homes and are now in need. we are teaming up with local food truck El Wiscorican to host a fundraiser lunch at High Noon Saloon on Sunday, January 19, to collect money to buy items in need like canned food, batteries, clothes, etc.

• $20 Suggested donation per person

• Lots of raffles!!

• Percussion Jam

You can also donate at this link:

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=2LQECDP5GHKHJ&source=url

If you would like to help with this event, please contact:

mafainfo@mafaproductions.com