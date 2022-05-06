RSVP for Lunch for Libraries

press release: Madison Public Library Foundation invites you to our 11th annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser featuring award-winning journalist and hit podcast host Guy Raz on Monday, May 16, at Monona Terrace Convention Center.

Based off Raz’s highly acclaimed How I Built This podcast on NPR, his book of the same name is a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-seller, and the #1 best-selling business book on Amazon in 2020. It provides insights and inspiration from the world’s top entrepreneurs on how to start, launch and build a successful venture.

Interested in supporting our event? Review our event sponsorship options.

Lunch for Libraries will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the program at noon. Those who wish to serve as captain for a table of 8-10 guests may view our Table Captain Information Sheet. Individual tickets go on sale Monday, March 7, and will cost $125. Every guest will receive a signed paperback copy of How I Built This. Ticket sales end at 5 pm, May 6.

Lunch for Libraries proceeds go toward the Wisconsin Book Festival’s free, year-round author programming and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts. The festival is presented by Madison Public Library in partnership with the foundation.

Masks are no longer required by public health order in Dane County. In accordance with this new guidance, Lunch for Libraries attendees will not be required to wear them. However, we will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of event entry.