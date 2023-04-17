press release: Save the date of Monday, April 17, 2023, for Lunch for Libraries featuring best-selling author Emily St. John Mandel! She’ll speak about her latest novel, Sea of Tranquility.

Our 12th annual spring fundraiser will be held at Monona Terrace Convention Center. View our Table Captain Information Sheet and Table Captain Reply Form to learn more about hosting your own table, or our Sponsorship Levels & Benefits document to pledge support and gain promotional benefits.

St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility is a novel of art, time, love, and plague that takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon 500 years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space. Her five previous novels include The Glass Hotel and Station Eleven, which is the basis for the HBO Max series by the same name.

Lunch for Libraries proceeds support the Wisconsin Book Festival and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts.