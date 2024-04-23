media release: You’re invited to join us for our 13th annual Lunch for Libraries spring fundraiser featuring award-winning author Tommy Orange! This event will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at Monona Terrace Convention Center, with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and the program running from noon–1:15 p.m. Orange will speak about his latest novel, Wandering Stars, the follow-up to his best-seller and 2019 American Book Award winner There There.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, January 30, at 9 a.m. on this page.

If you’re interested in hosting a table of eight to 10 guests, please view our Table Captain Information Sheet.

To learn about event sponsorship, view our Sponsorship Levels & Benefits document. Sponsors can be businesses, organizations, families, couples, or individuals — anyone with a love of books and reading!

In Wandering Stars, extending his constellation of narratives into the past and future, Orange traces the legacies of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School through three generations of a family in a story that is by turns shattering and wondrous — piercing in its poetry, sorrow, and rage, and a devastating indictment of America’s war on its own people.

Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. An enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, he was born and raised in Oakland, Calif. He lives in Oakland with his wife and son.