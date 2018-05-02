Lunch Hour Happiness: The Art of Conversation

press release:

Bring your lunch and take an hour out of your day to not only fill your stomach, but fill your mind with inspiring ideas. Set your life in a new direction with new intentions. These workshops will be interactive and fun! Are you tired of asking everyone you encounter, “How are you?” or “What do you do?” Are you tired of forgetting the speaker’s name as soon as it is said? Remember the last time you had a really meaningful conversation? Wouldn’t it be amazing to have more of those in our lives? Let’s use this hour to practice and enhance our conversational skills. Next thing you know, you’ll be the life of the party. Workshop led by Debi Kennedy.