Lunch & Learn with Alder Wehelie

media release: Join Alder Nasra Wehelie of District 7 and Co-Host Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney of District 20 for a virtual Lunch and Learn focusing on public safety and mental health. Special guests include Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Madison Police Captain Kelly Beckett, and Madison Fire Assistant Chief Ché Stedman.

During this Lunch and Learn, attendees will get a citywide public safety update from MPD Chief Shon Barnes. MPD Captain Kelly Beckett will give safety updates specific to District 7 and District 20. MFD Assistant Chief Ché Stedman will talk about the Madison CARES program, which stands for Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES).

The Madison CARES initiative was designed to uniquely serve the needs of the Madison community through careful consideration of available data and with invaluable direction from those with lived experience and those working in the mental health field. Assistant Chief Stedman will give insight into how the program is doing and how it has progressed over time.

This Lunch and Learn will serve as an effective way to inform and engage residents over the lunch hour. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the speakers after the presentations.

For more information, please contact Alder Nasra Wehelie, by email, district7@cityofmadison.com, or by phone, (608) 571-4919, or please contact Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney, by email, district20@cityofmadison.com, or by phone, (608) 228-8683. To attend this Lunch and Learn, please register in advance at the following link: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rduuhqDMvG92rYX8VkVsH6OpjSulJMiPf#/registration