media release: The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (SPPRF) is thrilled to introduce its new summer Lunch n’ Learn series, designed to foster community engagement and provide valuable insights into the various divisions that make up SPPRF. This initiative aims to keep residents informed about the various aspects of parks and forestry, aquatics and recreation, community events, historical museum, and the Neighborhood Navigators program. This community initiative is free and open to the public, requiring no registration.

July 5 Wetmore Park West Shelter, 555 North Street: All things FUN Prairie! Buy a Fun Prairie t-shirt, get a Fun Prairie Calendar, pick up your Fun Prairie bingo card, and learn all about summer events and how to get involved.

July 12 Orfan Park Shelter, 2050 St. Albert the Great Drive: Let's Talk Trees! Learn about the City's annual tree planting program, the community tree donation program, how we're tackling EAB, and come with tree-related questions!

July 19 Wetmore Park West Shelter, 555 North Street: Volunteering with SPPRF! There are many ways to get involved with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry. Come learn about our vast opportunities and the new Volunteer Matters system!

July 26 Wyndham Hills Park Shelter, 675 N. Heatherstone Drive: Family Aquatic Center Bathhouse Renovation Update! Did you know that the FAC bathhouse is slated to undergo a renovation in 2025? Come learn about future plans for this project and provide your input!

August 2 Wetmore Park West Shelter, 555 North Street: Historical Museum at the Park! Calling all kids and adults! Come learn some Sun Prairie History through Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum staff. Attendees will also learn about the Museum's exhibits, programming, and volunteer opportunities.

August 9 Liberty Park Shelter, 1270 Tara Drive: Parks, Recreation & Forestry Budget!, PRF Director Kristin Grissom will provide an overview of the department's annual budget, including its various revenue sources, its financial sustainability strategy, and its capital budget.

August 16 Wetmore Park West Shelter, 555 North Street: Fall Rec Connection! Chat with PRF Office staff about the newly release Fall Rec Connection program guide, including the Thursday Afterschool Program. Staff will be taking registration on site!

August 23 Vandenburg Heights Park, 1020 Vandenburg Street: Meet the Neighborhood Navigators! The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators program helps residents in need to stabilize and access resources. Come meet the team and learn more about how this program helps the community!

August 30 Wetmore Park West Shelter, 555 North Street: Upcoming Parks Projects! Staff will provide information and updates on planned projects over the next 5-10 years such as new shelters, playground replacements, and other park infrastructure enhancements.