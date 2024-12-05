media release: Lunch with a Founder: These part educational, part networking events are the perfect way to meet other founders in the region, learn from other people's entrepreneurial journeys, and get plugged in to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Wisconsin.

StartingBlock sponsors this FREE in-person event. Everyone is welcome & lunch will be provided.

The AmFam Institute fellowship is dedicated to supporting early and emerging companies led by remarkable women of color who are preparing for significant growth and impact. Whether their ventures lie in the realm of art, technology, or any industry vertical, this fellowship provides resources, mentorship and a supportive community to help these female entrepreneurs unlock their full potential and thrive in their respective fields.

Please join us at StartingBlock for the presentations of four impactful and impressive Madison based female founders:

ChinaMoon Crowell, founder of Bartender 608 Intoxicologists & Cocktail Caterer

Since 1995, China Moon has bartended for dive bars, house parties, underground events, celebrity bashes, and fine dining establishments in NYC and the Midwest. She’s an old soul with a heart for gardening, reading, music, dancing, animals, and, putting her passport back in rotation. She holds a degree in Hotel & Restaurant business management, was the Private Dining & Event Manager at The Edgewater Hotel from 2016-2018, and is a member of the Beta Beta Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.

Angeline Mboutngam, founder of Angele Risk Management Consulting LLC

Angeline is Passionate IT professional with expertise in cybersecurity and IT management. Skilled at driving efficiency and productivity through strategic planning and implementation. Strong background in translating technical requirements into business solutions, with a focus on security and compliance. Certified in Security+ and experienced with Splunk, authentication protocols, and incident response. Exceptional communicator and collaborator, with proven success in leading teams and managingprojects across functions.

Araceli Esparza, founder of Midwest Mujeres

Midwest Mujeres (Midwest Women) is a mentorship collective for multicultural women entrepreneurs. We educate Latinas and Black women on storytelling, networking, mentoring, and marketing. We empower women to build their businesses to close the wage gap for all women. Our members gain exclusive coaching calls and mentoring to help them reach their dreams. In our community cohorts, we work with organizations to empower Latinas to free their voice in community event planning and invite them to participate in our annual event, "Yo Quiero Dinero!"

Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board and advocate of Moms On a Mission

Shadayra is involved in many different communities in Madison, Wisconsin. Not only is she involved in her near east side neighborhood association, she also connects with fellow artists, community gardeners and chefs. She makes some of the best tamales in Madison.

​

We create a culture of belonging for everyone who wants to celebrate equity, unity, and empowerment for women.

This in person event is FREE and open to members and non-members of StartingBlock Madison. Lunch will be provided.