ONLINE: Lunch with a Founder

press release: Welcome to StartingBlock's new event series, Lunch with a Founder!

These part educational, part networking events are the perfect way to meet other founders in the region, learn from other people's entrepreneurial journeys, and get plugged in to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Wisconsin.

Our first Lunch with a Founder event will feature Jason Weaver, founder of AirDeck!

AirDeck is a document narration platform partnering with enterprise sales, onboarding, and marketing teams to deliver personalized content at scale.

Weaver is an experienced technology entrepreneur. Prior to starting AirDeck, Weaver founded and successfully exited from two technology companies: Shoutlet, a leading social media management platform, and Spendsetter, a mobile loyalty platform.

Join us to hear about Jason's entrepreneurial journey and connect with other founders!

This virtual event is FREE and open to members and non-members of StartingBlock Madison.