Madison Magnet talk by Tanya Zhykarevich, noon, 9/4, HotelRED. Free.

press release:Join Magnet for our regular Lunch with a Leader programming. This quarter we'll be hearing from a local entrepreneur and restauranteur, Tanya Zhykarevich. Tanya is the president of RED.

A little bit about our featured speaker....With her mother’s excellent cooking always in mind and her father’s intuition and execution skills, Tanya immigrated to the United States from Belarus in 2005. With her degree in Engineering in Automation and a passion to learn and grow, she began her service career in Chicago. After some time and developing her skills, Tanya moved to Madison with excitement and big dreams.

It was here in Madison in which she met her business partner, Jack. On little operating experience and a humble savings account, together they opened RED on King Street in 2011. Tanya was dedicated to achieving her goal in creating a dynamic, exciting dining experience and achieved this through perseverance and constant learning. Now, after an upgraded, larger space, Tanya focuses on teaching her staff to push their idea of hospitality to the highest degree.

Although the bustling restaurant and her passionate personality surround her, Tanya is an introvert at heart. She enjoys spending her free time with her dog Coco, a glass of wine, and a great book.

Lunch will be catered by RED and non-fish options will be available. See you there!

FREE