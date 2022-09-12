RSVP for Lunch with Andy North and Friends

press release: September 21, 2022 | 11:30am - 1pm, Monona Terrace.

Andy North and Friends are thrilled to host this event at Monona Terrace and share the impact, innovation and research that is happening at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. The event will feature an impactful program and an opportunity to give a gift in support of the Carbone Cancer Center. We hope that you will join us with two-time U.S. Open Champion, Andy North, special guest and legendary sportscaster, Mike Tirico, UW Carbone Cancer Center Director, Dr. Howard Bailey, and UW Carbone superstar, Zach Morris, MD, PhD.

Tickets are $125 each or $800 for a table. Registration deadline is September 12.