media release: The American Lung Association has announced that the first-ever Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk – Wisconsin will take place from September 21 - 27. Previously, the event was held at the Milwaukee Zoo, but was re-imagined as an exciting virtual experience to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. UnitedHealthcare joins the Lung Association as Presenting Sponsor of this first-ever Virtual Walk.

Participants can run or walk one mile, a 5K, 10K, or a half marathon in one trip or can spread out their chosen distance over the week. At the same time the Lung Association will be transforming the popular LUNG FORCE Action Passport activities from the Walk day into virtual passport challenges.

Money raised at the Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support he Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

“People who live with lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer, COPD and pulmonary fibrosis are at a high risk for severe complications of COVID-19. For that reason, we are launching our first-ever Vsirtual LUNG FORCE Walk to ensure the safety of all our participants, staff and volunteers,” said Megan Cordova, Executive Director for the Lung Association in Wisconsin. “Because of the global pandemic, it is more important than ever to support lung health.”

“The circumstances created by COVID-19 have presented many new challenges for organizations across Wisconsin, including the American Lung Association and the people they serve in improving lung health through the important work they do with education, advocacy and research,” said Dustin Hinton, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin. “We are honored to support the American Lung Association and their innovative idea of the Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk which will help provide critical aid and resources to communities across the state.”

“Lung disease doesn’t stop, and neither can we,” Cordova added. “During this challenging time, it’s important for all those living with lung cancer and lung disease, including COVID-19, to feel hope, optimism, and support. While his year’s Walk will be different, we’re excited to see our participants get moving and get creative with how they support lung health. Whether it’s by walking, running, or biking– we’ll be there with you raising critical funds and awareness.”

The Virtual LUNG FORCE Walk – Wisconsin brings together a healthy activity with a greater purpose. Register today and post your pictures and videos on social media using #LUNGFORCE #ONEBreathONEFORCE #WalkAgainstCOVID.