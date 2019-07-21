Lussier Family Heritage Center Open House

press release: Are you interested in learning more about the Lussier Family Heritage Center and the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area? Bring the entire family out to the Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, between 12:30 -2:00 pm on July 21, 2019!

Learn more about our programming, volunteer opportunities, stewardship, special events, citizen science, and other ways to connect with us. There will be games for kids, refreshments, a center tour, a naturalist led nature walk to see butterflies and prairie flowers in bloom, and more. Visitors can also take home free oak tree seedlings and native prairie seeds.

Event Schedule:

The open hours runs from 12:30 – 2:00 pm. Join us at the times below for these specific activities:

12:30 pm – Facility Tour (Special Events & Wedding Interest)

1:15 pm – Leisurely Nature Walk with Naturalist, Clare Carlson (FOCSRA): Butterflies & Blooms

1:30 pm – Kids Storytime: Monarch Butterflies

More info: For more information visit our website www.lussierheritagecenter.com or email HeritageCenter@countyofdane. com.

About the Lussier Family Heritage Center

The Lussier Family Heritage Center is a multi-use, educational & interpretive facility serving a diverse population that provides opportunities for youth & adult learning, volunteerism, outdoor recreation and special events.

About the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area

The Friends mission is to assist with the implementation of the Dane County and WI DNR Master Plan and to connect visitors to the park’s natural resources through educational, recreational, archeological, and scientific opportunities.