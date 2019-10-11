Mortality Play, Lusus, Morningstar, Order of the Jackal

press release: At the Crucible Madison October is Halloween all month long and this show will continue the fun...

Join us for an Adult After-Hours Night of theatrical hard rock & metal as we welcome LUSUS to Madison on their Jet-black Tour, with special guests Morningstar. Up and coming Madison area band, Mortality Play to open and long-time rockers Order of the Jackyl to headline.

Masquerade costumes encouraged!

Doors at 8p, show at 9p

$7 advance online

$9 at the door

Lineup:

Mortality Play

Morningstar

LUSUS

Order of the Jackal