Mortality Play, Lusus, Morningstar, Order of the Jackal
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: At the Crucible Madison October is Halloween all month long and this show will continue the fun...
Join us for an Adult After-Hours Night of theatrical hard rock & metal as we welcome LUSUS to Madison on their Jet-black Tour, with special guests Morningstar. Up and coming Madison area band, Mortality Play to open and long-time rockers Order of the Jackyl to headline.
Masquerade costumes encouraged!
Doors at 8p, show at 9p
$7 advance online
$9 at the door
Lineup:
Mortality Play
Morningstar
LUSUS
Order of the Jackal