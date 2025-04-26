Luther College Cathedral Choir

media release: Bethel Lutheran Church will host Luther College's Cathedral Choir for a concert performance. The choir, directed by Dr. Mark Potvin, is composed of sophomores, juniors, and seniors from the College, all of whom bring skill and dedication to their performances.

This year's tour, themed "In Which We Have Our Life and Breath," explores the many relationships we experience—our connections with the divine, the natural world, and one another. The program features a wide variety of musical selections, including sacred, classical, and contemporary pieces.

Whether you are a longtime fan of choral music or attending for the first time, this concert promises to be an inspiring and memorable event.