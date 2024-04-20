Luther College Choir

media release: Holy Wisdom will welcome the wonderful sounds of the Luther College Collegiate Chorale for a performance on Saturday, April 20, at 3:00 pm in the assembly room. This choir is made up of 30 talented soprano and alto voices, including Sunday Assembly member, Grace Rosholt, who is a sophomore music education major at Luther College. The choir will share a program of diverse and exquisitely-sung music in this beautiful concert. The concert is free and open to the public. We hope you will join us on April 20!

