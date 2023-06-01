Luther Hughes, Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Natasha Oladokun

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Luther Hughes, Sasha Debevec-McKenney, and Natasha Oladokun for an evening of poetry and conversation!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

Luther Hughes is the author of the debut poetry collection, A Shiver in the Leaves (BOA Editions, 2022), and the chapbook Touched (Sibling Rivalry Press, 2018), recommended by the American Library Association. He is the founder of Shade Literary Arts, a literary organization for queer writers of color, and co-hosts The Poet Salon podcast. Recipient of the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship and 92Y Discovery Poetry Prize, his writing has been published in American Poetry Review, Paris Review, Orion, and more. He was born and raised in Seattle, where he currently lives.

Sasha Debevec-McKenney was the 2020-2021 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the UW Institute for Creative Writing and she received her MFA from New York University. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Yale Review, TriQuarterly, Granta, and elsewhere. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut and lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Natasha Oladokun is a Black, queer poet and essayist from Virginia. She holds fellowships from Cave Canem, The National Endowment for the Arts, the Jackson Center for Creative Writing, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was the inaugural First Wave Poetry fellow. Her work has appeared in the American Poetry Review, The Academy of American Poets, Kenyon Review Online, Harper’s Bazaar, and elsewhere. She currently lives in Madison, WI, and is working on her first collection of poems.