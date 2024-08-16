Luxate, A Name For Tomorrow, Avoidancepolicy
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.
An evening of electronic (and one cello) experimentation from Winona MN’s A Name for Tomorrow, with Madisonians Luxate (Tarek Sabbar) and Avoidancepolicy (Tim Russell).
Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music