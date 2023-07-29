Luxury Elite, VAPERROR, Fire-Toolz, Ahero, Vangoe, Yung Shiro, Sound Market, Simple Syrup, Lakewaves Trio, Dunzo Donalds & Layers Thompson

media release: MIDWESTHETIC is Madison's new vaporwave-adjacent underground art collective. Join us for our first show!

Featuring: Luxury Elite, VAPERROR, Fire-Toolz, Ahero, Vangoe, Yung Shiro, Sound Market, Simple Syrup, Lakewaves Trio, and Dunzo Donalds & Layers Thompson with visuals by WARM LIGHT & more

Like impulses through a nervous system, fans from across the nation will converge at this synaptic event to share and rejoice in a night of electronic ecstasy.

What to expect:

– An medley of live musical performances and delectable visuals

– Vendors specializing in rare and fascinating goods

– An assortment of freebies to liven the night

– A welcoming and diverse community of fellow party-goers

– An inflatable cow and aesthetic photobooth

This is a love letter to enthusiasts of elusive electronic subgenres and supporters of local artists.

18+, $15 adv / $20 door.

PURVEYORS OF RARE GOODS AND UNDERGROUND ARTIFACTS INCLUDING: Shatterfoil Industries, Revenaut Cassette Corporation, Silk Sounds, imcopav, Neon Pines Mall, Table Tray Studios, First Class Collective, AND MORE

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT MIDWESTHETIC:

Join our Discord Community / Instagram / Follow and RSVP on Facebook

Our mission is to create a live vaporwave and indie electronica music / art scene centered in Wisconsin. Our two core values are Community and Sustainability:

Community: We’re a diverse and welcoming community of folks from all walks of life. Midwesthetic is a home for everybody - except assholes.

We revel in shared experience and in uplifting other artists, especially local talent! Our roots are vapor-adjacent but we get hyped about showcasing anything weird, innovative, and underground.

Sustainability: This is a labor of love. Success looks like us being able to regularly put on shows and grow the local scene - first in Madison, then elsewhere in Wisconsin, then who knows where else!