media release: On Friday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, we’ll host LVDY (pronounced LADY), a fabulous female duo from Denver. Their music is a lovely mix of strong vocals and heartfelt songs about nature, the power of love and the ties of community that bind us together. This is a rare chance to see and hear great performers who seldom make it to the Midwest.

“The Denver-based acoustic duo LVDY show what beautiful sounds two women and a guitar can make on their full-length album, Gold. In 11 songs, Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable give us tight harmonies, the sway of natural acoustic pop refrains and a warm folk ambience.” ~ BANDWAGON MAGAZINE

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20, and all proceeds go to our musicians. We ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers.

To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal ( annedave@chorus.net ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert.

Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional.

QUESTIONS? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!