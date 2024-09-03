League of Women Voters of Dane County Forum

media release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC) invites the public to a forum on Sept 3 from 6:30-8 p.m., to learn about two tax referenda for the Madison Metropolitan School District, which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. The event will take place at the UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park St., Madison.

Voters will be asked to approve two separate tax increases, the first totaling $100 million and relating to staffing and programming. The second increase would be $507 million and would be used of building facilities, infrastructure and maintenance.

The questions will appear on the ballot as follows:

Question Number I

Shall the Madison Metropolitan School District, Dane County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statues, by $30million for the 2024-2025 school year; by an additional $30 million for the 2025-22026 school year; by an additional $20 million for the 2026-2027 school year; and by an additional $20 million (for a total of $100 million) for the 2027-2028 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for educational programming and employee compensation and benefits?

Question Number II

Shall the Madison Metropolitan School District, Dane County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statues, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $507 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, construction of school buildings and/or additions, including air conditioning and heating improvements, and for science technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) labs and classrooms, the arts, libraries, cafeterias, and co-curricular, activity and shared community spaces at Malcolm Shabazz City High School Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School, Black Hawk Middle School, Cherokee Heights Middle School, Crestwood Elementary School, Samuel Gompers Elementary School, Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Ray F. Sennett Middle School, Sherman Middle School, Akira R Toki Middle School: possible related demolition; district-wide accessibility, safety, environmental sustainability and building infrastructure improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

The forum will explore the referenda questions and will feature three speakers: Jason Stein, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum; Kayla Huynh, K-12 Cap Times Reporter; and Joe Gothard Superintendent of Madison Metropolitan School District. The event will be moderated by Julie Underwood, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) Legislative Committee.

About the Speakers

Jason Stein (MA in Journalism UW-Madison; BA, University of Kansas), has worked with the Wisconsin Policy Forum since 2018, serving as President since July 2024 and prior to that as Vice President and Research Director. In his time with the Forum, his reports have received multiple awards from the Governmental Research Association. Before joining the Forum, Stein worked as a Capitol reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and for the Wisconsin State Journal. He is the author with Patrick Marley of “More than They Bargained For: Scott Walker, Unions and the Fight for Wisconsin.” His reporting was recognized by journalism groups such as the American Society of News Editors, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Milwaukee Magazine also named him as one of the city’s most influential media figures in 2015. Stein also serves on the board of Neighborhood House in Madison and previously served on the board of the Government Research Association as well as the board president of both the Wisconsin Capitol Correspondents Association and of The Daily Cardinal, the University of Wisconsin-Madison student newspaper.

Kayla Huynh (MA. Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Journalism) joined the Cap Times in 2021 and covers K-12 education after nearly three years of reporting on higher ed. Prior to the Cap Times, Huynh worked at the Wisconsin State Journal as a city news intern and freelanced for various publications in Chicago.

Dr. Joe Gothard (BA, MA, Doctorate from Edgewood College) serves as Superintendent of Schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD). He has dedicated more than 30 years to public education and launched his teaching career at MMSD as a high school biology teacher. He has also served as an educational assistant, a football coach, a principal, dean of students and as assistant superintendent for secondary schools in MMSD. Additionally, he was an MMSD parent. Most recently, Gothard served as Superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools where his collaboration and partnerships with the community led to many successful efforts and programs, including development of a districtwide strategic plan, facility revitalizations, a capital implementation plan and the opening of East African Elementary Magnet School–believed to be a first-of-its-kind public school in the nation.

About the Moderator

Dr. Julie Underwood, a nationally recognized authority on school law and a staunch proponent of public education, became dean of the School of Education in 2005. She oversaw a school that was able to build upon its research prowess and highly regarded national standing while at the same time finding new ways to address the needs of Wisconsin’s public schools. She led the $34 million expansion and renovation of the Education Building on Bascom Hill, completed in 2010. Underwood also helped establish the Wisconsin Center for Educational Products and Services that helps license and market innovative education products created by faculty, staff and students.

The forum will be hybrid and those who cannot attend in person can register at: https://bit.ly/4fBQCgS.

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is a non-partisan, non-profit organization, with the mission of empowering voters and defending democracy. To learn more visit lwvdanecounty.org.

To learn more about what’s on your ballot and other voting information, visit vote411.org.