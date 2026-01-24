LWVDC Weekend Democracy Extravaganza

media release: Join us at an upcoming Weekend Democracy Extravaganza, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Dane County at Cargo Coffee East, and held on two upcoming Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate democracy. Take a photo of yourself and your friends or family with the Statue of Liberty (“I’m with her!”), use a sticky note to post your answer to the question “What Does Democracy Mean to You?,” find out about the upcoming 2026 elections and how to get involved, help people register to vote on their phones, pick up pro-democracy buttons, bookmarks with hopeful quotations, and a “We the People Have the Power” yard sign while they last!

Enjoy coffee, breakfast or a pastry at Cargo Coffee during this family-friendly event, talk with like-minded people and get inspired to work with others toward saving our democracy.

There may even be an inflatable unicorn or frog to welcome you!

What: Weekend Democracy Extravaganza

Who: Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Dane County

Where: Cargo Coffee East, 750 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

When: Saturday and Sunday mornings, Jan. 24 & 25, and Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 8-11 a.m.