$15

media release: Cellist Lydia Park, began playing music at an early age in her hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She spent many years as a participant in the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, which led her to pursue music at the collegiate level. Lydia completed her undergraduate degree in Cello Performance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and her Master’s degree in Cello Performance with a certificate in Cello Pedagogy at Colorado State University. She has performed as a section player in ensembles such as Opera Steamboat, The Cheyenne Symphony, Front Range Chamber Players, and The Chippewa Valley Symphony. Join Lydia Park as she showcases her classical training in a night of traditional holiday songs and wintry original compositions.