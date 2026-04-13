Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Michael Wilson
A person on a chair in a glade.
Lyle Lovett
media release: Returning to Overture, Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band promise an unforgettable evening of musical mastery and heartfelt narratives. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, this unconventional show highlights Lovett’s fusion of jazz, country, swing, folk, gospel and blues. The four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor is joined by his renowned Small Large Band to perform Lovett favorites alongside a dynamic selection of his work.
$53.26 - $118.26