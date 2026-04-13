Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band

× Expand Michael Wilson A person on a chair in a glade. Lyle Lovett

media release: Returning to Overture, Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band promise an unforgettable evening of musical mastery and heartfelt narratives. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, this unconventional show highlights Lovett’s fusion of jazz, country, swing, folk, gospel and blues. The four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor is joined by his renowned Small Large Band to perform Lovett favorites alongside a dynamic selection of his work.

$53.26 - $118.26