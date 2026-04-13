Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Returning to Overture, Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band promise an unforgettable evening of musical mastery and heartfelt narratives. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, this unconventional show highlights Lovett’s fusion of jazz, country, swing, folk, gospel and blues. The four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor is joined by his renowned Small Large Band to perform Lovett favorites alongside a dynamic selection of his work.

$53.26 - $118.26

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band - 2026-07-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band - 2026-07-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band - 2026-07-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lyle Lovett & His Small Large Band - 2026-07-15 19:30:00 ical