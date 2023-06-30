media release: USA | 2022 | DCP | 109 min.

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

The themes, images, and cultural vernacular of MGM’s The Wizard of Oz continue to haunt David Lynch’s art and filmography—from his very first short, The Alphabet, to his most recent season of Twin Peaks. Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, whose previous work has made close examination of the shower scene in Psycho, the origins and legacy of Alien, and the use of Monument Valley in cinema, has assembled here six different visual essays narrated by, among others, John Waters, Karyn Kusama, and Room 237’s Rodney Ascher. These separate voices lead us to find new appreciation and meaning in The Wizard of Oz by way of Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Mulholland Dr., and other contemporary movies. “If The Wizard of Oz is one of your favorite movies, and if Lynch is one of your favorite filmmakers, then watching Lynch/Oz is like seeing two old cinematic friends sitting around talking to each other” (Owen Gleiberman, Variety).

