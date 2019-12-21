Lynda & the Zeros (single release)

× Expand Lynda and the Zeros

press release: Madison based Lynda & the ZEROS, a funk/soul/Motown band, will be celebrating the grand opening of Madison Library’s brand new Pinney Branch location Feb 29th, 2020! In addition, the band’s first two singles ‘Too Hot’ and ‘Time’ make their release December, 2019 with radio, streaming and a live performance at the High Noon Saloon Dec. 21. This includes a food drive for the Goodman Center with any food donation receiving a free CD of the two new singles from their upcoming EP ‘Brand New Dance Card’. The bands energetic performances based on the groove of NewMoFunk is termed ‘infectious’ and ‘absolute fun’.