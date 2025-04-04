× Expand Brett Clarke A band poses for a photo. Lynda & the Zeros

media release: Lynda & the ZEROs recreate their famous Happiest Hour (or two!) at the Gamma Ray Bar! This is the very best way to start a weekend or end a work week! Join in the fun and set the mood!

$10 adv.

When your toes are tapping, your body is moving and the groove has you in the mood to dance you will find Lynda & The ZEROs. Formed in 2016 with the sole intent of finding a common thread in the connection of rhythm to audience, the ZEROs have expanded and refined the emotion of joy in musical performance. Based on a unique blend of soul, Motown and funk, echoing such influences as Stevie Wonder to Jon Batiste, the band uncovers the young and old grooves that are in each song. The ZEROs have opened for such iconic acts as Three Dog Night or on main stage outdoor events such as the Memorial Union Terrace and Atwood Festival, as well as community concerts. Additionally, the ZEROs enjoy air play with their single ‘Too Hot’ on numerous stations and streams. The ZEROs have also been featured on live statewide radio broadcasts. Featuring the dynamic stage presence of Lynda Higgins with a talented 4-piece horn and dynamic rhythm section, including stellar backup vocals, the ability to get …