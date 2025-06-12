media release: Get ready to kick off the San Damiano Biergartens with Lynda & The ZEROs! This high-energy band brings a unique blend of soul, Motown, and funk, echoing influences from Stevie Wonder to Jon Batiste. With a dynamic nine-piece lineup and the powerhouse vocals of Lynda Higgins, they uncover the young and old grooves in every song, keeping the crowd dancing all night. Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with live music, delicious bites from food trucks, a classic brat fry, great community vibes, and stunning lake views. Don’t miss it!