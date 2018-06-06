Lynette’s Vocal Improvisational Group is a continuous exploratory journey into sound. Every session is created anew, as we delve into the spontaneity of the moment. In performance, the group demonstrates the many possibilities of listening and singing in a communicative way. The audience is bound to be a part of the action.

Bio: After over 50 years of performing music, Lynette has tapped into her undeniable ability to share her wares. She’s been teaching voice and piano for the last several years. One of her passionate projects is the creation of Lynette’s Vocal Improvisational Group.