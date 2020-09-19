ONLINE: Rebecca Dopart, Lynn Gillitzer

***Watch Live Stream on the Evansville Underground Music Facebook group page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2442819112656816/

press release: Please welcome Rebecca Dopart, aka 'Small Town piano Girl.'

Piano and vocals of 1940s - Present coffee shop covers, originals, instrumentals and modern country. Born and raised in Edgerton, and now raising her kids in Oregon. Her identity is completely wrapped up in her small town upbringing. Walking to school, the downtown shops, riding her bike to her first job at an A&W, piano lesson's in Mrs. Downey's basement..... "small town is who I am."

Lynn Gillitzer: https://www.facebook.com/Lynnmarie825/

Please welcome Lynn for her first show with Evansville Underground music. Lynn is a from Evansville.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kyz8kr7D5dA