Lynn Patrick Smith

press release: Lynn is a local favorite and one of Madison's best songwriters. He is also a well-received poet,his latest collection being These Little Scenes from Firewood Press. His songs and poems are slices of life, funny and poignant. Lynn is also a big fan of the Hog, volunteering often. Thanks to him for his support.

Join us for this season's opening night at our temporary location while Wil-Mar is being remodeled. September and October concerts are at 931 East Main Street, at the corner with Brearly Street. Look for our "Live Folk Music" sign to find our entrance on Brearly Street. There is an off-street parking lot just south of the building.

Now is also a good time to think about supporting the Wild Hog by volunteering. We have lots of opportunities for you to be part of our wonderful cooperative. We especially need people to help setup and run the Coffeehouse during the Friday concerts. We also need more people who will run the sound system. We train all volunteers. You can view our membership info and form at wildhoginthewoods.org/About/ join.html, or send an email to info@wildhoginthewoods.org.

See you this Friday! Remember, come to 931 E. Main Street. Doors open at 7pm.