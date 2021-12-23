Lynnéa Godfriaux & Brad Pregeant with Tight Like That

(2019 pick) Vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant originally met when joining a band during their years living in New Orleans, and have been playing music together ever since. Currently residents of Colorado, their journey included some years spent living and playing music in Madison with the group Tight Like That. Happily, they still return to their old stomping grounds for a special holiday season concert, this year accompanied by Dan Shapera (a Grammy-nominated bassist) and Todd Steward (drums), as well as singer Beverly Jean Lewis, visiting from Austin, Texas.