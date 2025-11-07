Lynn’s of Madison Anniversary Celebration

media release: Join us to celebrate our 45th anniversary. Established in 1980, Lynn’s, a locally owned, fine art supply, needle art supply and custom frame shop, has been a creative space in Madison for 45 years. A two day, open house with a raffle, refreshments. A tandem event with Madison Art Market’s Grand Opening, our neighbor’s new art gallery. November 7, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and November 8, 10 a.m to 5 p.m.