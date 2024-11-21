Lyyra Ensemble with Greg Zelek

media release: Lyyra, the brand new all-female vocal ensemble created by the Voces8 Foundation, will sing a varied program featuring arranged works for their distinct voices. I’ll have the pleasure of accompanying a few of the works on our Overture Concert Organ, and look forward to sharing this spectacular new ensemble with our Madison audience. – Greg Zelek

Program

William Byrd, Sing Joyfully

Maurice Durufle, Tota Pulchra Es

Leonora d’Este, Sicut lilium inter spinas

Don MacDonald, When the Earth Stands Still

Tomás Luis de Victoria, Regina Caeli a 5

Caroline Shaw, So Quietly

Amy Beach, Peace I Leave With You

David Hurd, Love Bade Me Welcome

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Bogoroditse Devo

Trad. arr. Shabnam Abedi, Jhoro Jhoro

Spiritual arr. Anthony Trecek-King, Tryin’ to get home

Trad. arr. Paul Smith, Homeward Bound

Take 6, So Cool

Lawrence arr. Erik Jacobson, The Weather

Warren & Gordon arr. Kerry Marsh, At Last

Bobby Troup arr. Erik Jacobson, Route 66

Irving Berlin arr. Michael Wheaton, Blue Skies