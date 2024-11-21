Lyyra Ensemble with Greg Zelek
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Lyyra, the brand new all-female vocal ensemble created by the Voces8 Foundation, will sing a varied program featuring arranged works for their distinct voices. I’ll have the pleasure of accompanying a few of the works on our Overture Concert Organ, and look forward to sharing this spectacular new ensemble with our Madison audience. – Greg Zelek
Program
William Byrd, Sing Joyfully
Maurice Durufle, Tota Pulchra Es
Leonora d’Este, Sicut lilium inter spinas
Don MacDonald, When the Earth Stands Still
Tomás Luis de Victoria, Regina Caeli a 5
Caroline Shaw, So Quietly
Amy Beach, Peace I Leave With You
David Hurd, Love Bade Me Welcome
Sergei Rachmaninoff, Bogoroditse Devo
Trad. arr. Shabnam Abedi, Jhoro Jhoro
Spiritual arr. Anthony Trecek-King, Tryin’ to get home
Trad. arr. Paul Smith, Homeward Bound
Take 6, So Cool
Lawrence arr. Erik Jacobson, The Weather
Warren & Gordon arr. Kerry Marsh, At Last
Bobby Troup arr. Erik Jacobson, Route 66
Irving Berlin arr. Michael Wheaton, Blue Skies