The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopauseeening

Menopause is a life-changing transition for most women. In addition to the well-known symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, sleep disturbances and more, this film also highlights additional significant long term health risks that can occur, including cardiovascular disease, bone loss, and dementia. Despite its universality, the U.S. healthcare system often inadequately addresses menopause. This film confronts the healthcare system's neglect of menopause, offering evidence-based solutions for managing symptoms and empowering women to thrive during this pivotal life stage.

Following the film, attendees will have an opportunity to hear discussion and ask questions with two expert healthcare providers, our own Chris Barnett, PharmD and our guest, Sheryl Spitzer-Resnick, MD, owner of A New Way Forward clinic. Chris and Sheryl each have years of experience providing care for patients with a variety of hormone-related conditions, including menopause. This event is free and open to the public however, due to limited capacity, tickets are required to insure seating. Get your tickets today!

"The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" was created by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jacoba Atlas and executive producers, Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody- Award winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen. The film originally premiered on PBS October 17, 2024. This local screening is being hosted by Hoey Apothecary.