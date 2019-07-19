M. Martin, Able Baker, William Z. Villain

press release: Friday July 19 & Saturday July 20

Join us at Communication to raise funds and celebrate being open for ONE YEAR! We thank you all for the continued support and look forward to more years to come.

FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY

Friday:

M. Martin Solo set from the vibrating mind behind Caryatids, and Coordinated Suicides. The haunting melodies of a lost Neil young song, paired with the rolling structures of Yo La Tengo. A true treat.

Able Baker Wiz bang new band. Some beautiful tunes. A great new offering in the Madison music universe.

William Z. Villain Z most villainous songwriter around. Balkan blues and psychedelic tunes. True Shredder.

10am - Saturday morning Kids Show! AJ Daughtry Krill will be performing some songs with his two young children, it will be a dance and sing along with the audience. Best for ages 3-8, but everyone is welcome, and it will be FREE.

1pm - Front wall Community Mosaic Ribbon cutting!

Saturday night:

Woodman/Earhart: A duo droning through a darkened tunnel. Snippets of lost conversations. A wave building without breaking.

db pedersen: Highly irregular. Rejecting the center but somehow proving it in the process. A one of a kind performer and a Madison treasure.

Julian Anthony Lynch: One of the most deliberate and unique composers to call Madison home. Offering a wide variety of influences and a lifetime of practice. Always a pleasure.

Saturday visuals courtesy of Jeremy Nealis.

Featured Artists in the storefront: Clairanne Godfrey, T.L. Luke, Smeretactics

Great Raffle Prizes buy tickets Friday night through Saturday night!