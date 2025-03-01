× Expand Jim Barnard M Shays in front of a wall hanging. M Shays

media release: FIRST CALL with M SHAYS at Gamma Ray

Start your night early with M SHAYS at Gamma Ray Bar on Saturday, March 1st. Two solo sets from 5:30-7:30—soulful indie pop with raw emotion, keys, and lyrics that hit. Whether you’re pre-gaming or just want to hear something real and be home before the chaos, this one’s for you.

About M SHAYS:

“M Shays is the real deal, a melodic singer and a thoughtful songwriter with a solid backing band… her latest single, ‘Bleed,’ features a soaring bridge (‘suffer in the night and bleed on me’) that even T Swift could envy.” — Isthmus

M SHAYS brings a mix of haunting vocals, keys, and storytelling that pulls you in. Based in Madison since 2017, she’s been crafting songs that stick with you. Her singles Bleed and Middle of Nowhere (which hit #2 on Max Ink Radio’s Top 10 in 2024) are streaming everywhere.

She’s also up for five MAMA nominations this year—Female Vocalist, Keyboardist, Live Sound Engineer, Studio Sound Engineer, and Best Original Act. First round of voting kicks off Feb 19, so if you dig what she does, throw in a vote.

5:30-7:30 PM | $10 Cover | 18+

Listen & support: https://mshays.bandcamp.com