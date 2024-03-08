M Shays (single release), Rae, Dana Perry

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join the sensational M Shays alongside her band for an electrifying evening as we unveil their latest masterpiece, the single “Bleed.” Immerse yourself in the unique blend of soulful melodies and captivating lyrics that define M Shays' music. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of live music and celebration in the heart of Madison!

Also playing…RAE and Dana Perry.

$10 Cover.

608-249-4333
