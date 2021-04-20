ONLINE: M365 and Me: Microsoft Talks M365 and RIM

media release: As more and more organizations adopt the retention and information governance capabilities in Microsoft 365, Records and Information Management (RIM) professionals are being called upon to research and help implement these features. Join Tom Moen of Microsoft as he gives us a brief overview of Microsoft 365 and then delves into the most common RIM questions he receives from his clients. Tom’s presentation will conclude with a Q&A session, so bring your questions and get the answers straight from an expert.

While Tom specializes in Microsoft 365’s government licenses, there will be a lot of overlap with private sector licenses as well, as he focuses on Records, Compliance, and eDiscovery. His primary goals are to help Governments move to the Cloud while engaging their constituents, providing enhanced communications, while keeping them safe and secure by staying ahead of evolving risk and threats. Tom supports customers in all facets of the process, by assisting in the economic justification, to the development of records and file plans, to complete migration and adoption.

Tom brings with him a wealth of experience from some of the top technology firms in the world, including 3M, Apple Computer, FileNet/IBM and Microsoft. His passion and unique ability to describe and demonstrate complex technology has landed him on stage with the industry’s most iconic leaders including Steve Jobs, John Scully, Steve Ballmer, Bill Gates and Satya Nadella.

************

This program is part of large seminar event that will span 12 days in April and May, and will include presentations from 12 ARMA Chapters throughout the region. All Seminar programs will be available for registration here. Sign up for as many programs as you like - for each program attended, your name will be entered for door prizes at the grand finale event.