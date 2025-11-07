Madison's first alternative comix festival.

Join us for a bold new celebration of independent comics created in the heart of the Midwest. This festival champions artists who embrace the DIY spirit, print their own books, fund their own art, and build community on their own terms. Expect original zines, handmade mini-comics, and a fearless showcase of voices you won’t find in the mainstream. Come support local makers, swap stories, discover fresh work, and plug into the vibrant, grassroots comics culture thriving right here in Madison.